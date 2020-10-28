Oldham snap up Bradford forward

Oldham have completed the signing of Bradford Bulls forward Liam Kirk.

The 23-year-old Bulls junior becomes the Roughyeds’ ninth new signing and a further addition to their pack, with the likes of Tyler Dupree, Luke Nelmes, Martyn Reilly and Shaun Pick all being added to Matt Diskin’s squad.

“I’ve been at Bradford for a few years and I’m looking for a new challenge, said Kirk, who made 82 appearances for the Bulls.

“I want something different in my life. At the same time, I’m only 23 and I’ve got years in the game ahead of me so I’m looking to achieve something as well.

“We want to be challenging for things. I know Disco well from our time together at Bradford. It’s the right time for me to be moving on and I think Oldham is the right place for me to be.”

Diskin added: “He was in my academy team for a number of years and he’s a terrific forward. Until you work with him you don’t appreciate his quality. He’s an experienced, talented forward and I make no secret of the fact that I’ve tried to sign him previously.

“I’m absolutely delighted to get him on board this time and I know he’ll slot easily and comfortably into our squad and do exceptionally well.”