Oledzki signs new Leeds deal

Polish prop Mikolaj Oledzki has signed a new four-year contract with Leeds Rhinos.

The 21-year-old has already made 66 appearances for the club and was part of the Challenge Cup-winning side last month.

He has signed a new deal until the end of the 2024 season and said: “I am very happy to have agreed the new deal. This is the club where it all started for me and I have been here since I was 13. I am really grateful to everyone at this club who has helped me on my rugby journey so far and helped me progress. I want to stay here for as long as I can and play my best rugby. I am over the moon that we have got the deal signed.

“A new generation of young players got a taste of what success feels like with our win at Wembley and that builds a hunger for more silverware. We need to keep working hard now and hopefully, over the next few years, we can achieve even more as a group.

“I am really grateful for the opportunities that the club has given me over the last few years. I have come a long way so far to be able to play at the Super League level. The club have invested a lot of time and effort into me to help build me as a player and hopefully I can repay that faith with some top performances myself and collectively bring more success as a team.

Leeds Rhinos Director of Rugby Kevin Sinfield added: “It is a pleasure to be able to offer Mikolaj a new contract at the club after the hard work and dedication he has shown in recent years. He has been a key figure in our team this season and continues to learn and develop under Richard Agar and our coaching team.

“Importantly for the club, Mik is the fifth young player to commit their long term future to the club. Harry Newman is signed until the end of 2022 whilst Jack Walker, Cameron Smith and Ash Handley are all contracted until the end of 2023. We have another crop of talented players coming through behind this group and it shows that our development pathway is continuing to work and importantly we can give opportunities for our young players to play at the highest level.”