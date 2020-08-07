Oliver Gildart linked with NRL move

Oliver Gildart is being linked with a move to Canterbury Bulldogs.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the England and Great Britain centre has been targeted by the club’s hierarchy ahead of the 2021 season.

Gildart recently acquired the services of high-profile Australian agent Sam Ayoub and has an NRL-clause in his deal that would allow him to leave before his contract expires next year.

Wigan can command a transfer fee as part of his contract but could lose him for nothing 12 months later should Gildart decided to test himself in the NRL, a challenge he has publicly said he would like to pursue.

Since making his debut, the 24-year-old has played 111 Super League games, scoring 51 tries. He’s played three times for England and once for Great Britain.