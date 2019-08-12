One more will do it, says Chester

Chris Chester insists one more victory will secure Super League survival for Wakefield, as they prepare for the first of four self-dubbed cup finals this weekend.

Trinity have just one win from their last twelve league games, after losing to Hull FC on Sunday to remain in grave danger of relegation.

But Chester insisted his side can get themselves out of trouble, starting with Sunday’s trip to Hull KR.

“I think one win will be enough – and the sooner we get it, the better for everyone it will be,” he said.

“We’ve got four cup finals coming up now, and Hull KR is a really important one for us.”

Chester was left to rue an eleven-minute passage of play in the first half which saw a 6-0 lead transform into a 20-6 deficit that Trinity never really recovered from.

But apart from that he believes there was plenty of fight in his side.

“I feel like a stuck record because I’ve been saying it for the last few weeks, but defensively, they kept turning up for each other,” he said.

“We had enough field position out there to win two games, never mind just one.

“We’ve banned any talk about other teams and what they’re doing around us. There’s been no talk about the position we’re in, because we’ve got to keep positive. The sooner we get that win, the better.”

