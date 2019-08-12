Woolford pleased with Giant effort despite defeat

Huddersfield Head Coach Simon Woolford was happier with his side’s effort against Salford Red Devils despite falling to a 32-12 defeat.

The Giants had taken a 12-10 lead on 50 minutes but 22 unanswered saw the Red Devils home.

“The effort from the guys was tremendous but we didn’t make it easy on ourselves,” he said.

“Salford hit the lead late on and the scoreline wasn’t a true indication of the game. There was a lot of good stuff in there and it was a tough game.

The Giants are now third bottom in Super League, only two points in front of bottom-placed London but with a superior points difference.

“It’s tough for everyone involved at the club – each week we are playing for our lives. Obviously, it’s not ideal (where we are in the league) but we competed and were in it until the 70th minute.

“Salford are a team riding high on confidence and enthusiasm. We knew we had to be somewhere near our best, but with the ball we didn’t help ourselves with too many errors.”