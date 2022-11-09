One Papua New Guinea and one Greece star backed for major deals following World Cup heroics

THE Rugby League World Cup has certainly been one of the most talked about in recent decades.

From an incredible display of skill, power and talent to the inclusivity of three major tournaments all at once with the men, women and wheelchair stars coming together, the World Cup is set to reach the climax in the upcoming weeks.

However, some stars have already underlined their credentials in recent weeks with one Papua New Guinea winger and one Greece fullback enjoying considerable attention.

That PNG winger is Jimmy Ngutlik who has lit up the tournament with his incredible pace as well as his tries – one of which will surely feature as one of the best at this year’s World Cup.

The 21-year-old is currently contracted to the Western Suburbs Magpies in the New South Wales Cup but will train with the Wests Tigers’ top squad when he returns to Concord in a bid to earn a major deal with big things expected of the winger for the future.

“He’s got a lot of pace, that’s for sure – we will monitor him closely this season,” Wests boss Tim Sheens told Wide World of Sports.

Another World Cup breakthrough star has been Greece fullback Siteni Taukamo who has been one of the shining lights of the tournament with the teenager scoring Greece’s only try against England as well the nation’s first-ever World Cup try a week earlier against France.

Taukamo has just finished his schooling at Sydney’s elite rugby school Newington College, but he already has a three-year deal with Cronulla Sharks and the club are rubbing their hands at the thought of his development in those years.