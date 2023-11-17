One rugby league club named in race for England rugby union star Henry Arundell

ONE rugby league club has been named in the race for England rugby union star Henry Arundell.

The Daily Telegraph had revealed that the 21-year-old had raised the possibility of making the code switch to join the NRL.

Having only signed a one-year deal with Racing 92, Arundell is being linked with a move for either next season or 2025, but his impact is already being felt with the French club with the winger scoring a hat-trick on his debut.

With a potential change in the NRL salary caps to enable clubs to bring over the best of the rugby union talent, Arundell is seriously contemplating the move.

And now League Express can reveal that the New Zealand Warriors have already sounded out the possibility of bringing in the lightning-quick winger as they look to build on a superb 2023 NRL season in which they made it all the way to the semi-finals in the play-offs.

The Warriors only have Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Edward Kosi as their two wingers going into 2024 so far and so a move for Arundell would make sense.

