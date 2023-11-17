The four Super League clubs with quota spots remaining

WITH the 2023 Super League season now completely done and dusted, all eyes are firmly fixed on the 2024 season.

With that in mind, recruitment and retention will perhaps dominate behind the scenes as teams try to strive to go one better next season.

Each Super League club is allowed seven quota players on their books during any one season, but which four Super League clubs currently have quota spaces.

Catalans Dragons – 6

tMatt Ikuvalu, Manu Ma’u, Jayden Nikorima, Chris Satae, Tariq Sims, Bayley Sironen

Leigh Leopards – 6

Tom Amone, John Asiata, Edwin Ipape, Ricky Leutele, Kai O’Donnell

Yet to sign on from 2023: Ben Nakubuwai

London Broncos – 3

Jarred Bassett, Rhys Kennedy, Ethan Natoli

Yet to sign on from 2023: Wellington Albert, Corey Norman, Dean Parata, Henry Raiwalui, Emmanuel Waine, Dean Whare

St Helens – 6

James Bell, Konrad Hurrell, Sione Mata’utia, Moses Mbye, Agnatius Paasi, Curtis Sironen

