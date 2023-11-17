Leeds Rhinos winger Derrell Olpherts appears set to stay at Super League club

LEEDS RHINOS winger Derrell Olpherts appears set to stay at the Super League club despite being consistently linked with a move away in recent weeks.

The winger only joined the Headingley outfit ahead of the 2023 Super League season from local rivals Castleford Tigers but found himself in and out of the side with injury and form cutting his game time.

Olpherts had been linked with a move to the Leigh Leopards by Rugby League Live, but League Express understands that head coach Rohan Smith has no knowledge of a transfer involving the winger leaving Leeds.

Also, Olpherts has been handed the number 19 shirt by Smith ahead of the 2024 Super League season – further evidence that the 31-year-old has a future at Headingley.

Five new signings have been handed first-team shirts by Smith for 2024, with Lachie Miller, Paul Momirovski, Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley and Andy Ackers given 1, 4, 6, 7 and 9 respectively.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.