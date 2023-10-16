One Super League player banned in aftermath of Grand Final

Following the Betfred Super League Grand Final, the Match Review Panel have issued sanctions to the following player:

Adam Keighran (Catalans Dragons) – Grade C Dangerous Throw – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Adam Keighran (Catalans Dragons) – Grade B Dangerous Throw – £250 Fine

