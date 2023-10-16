‘Proud to be part of sports’ growth’: Lewis King on winning first Wheels of Steel award

LEWIS KING admitted he was “thrilled” to become the first-ever winner of the Wheels of the Steel award.

The London Roosters player beat competition from team-mate Joe Coyd, plus Leeds Rhinos’ Josh Butler and Halifax Panthers’ Seb Bechara, to claim the prize at last week’s Rugby League Awards.

The gong was handed out for the first time, joining the Man and Woman of Steel awards and reflecting the recent growth of the wheelchair game.

“I was really shocked, to be honest,” England international King, a World Cup winner last year, told League Express of being announced the winner.

“I’d convinced myself that one of the other players would win the award. But I’m obviously over the moon and thrilled to be the first winner of the Wheels of Steel award.

“To be here at the Rugby League Awards is fantastic, not just for me but for wheelchair Rugby League.

“I’m loving (the growth of the game) and I don’t think any wheelchair player thought this would happen after England won the World Cup. It’s just propelled and grown the game so much.

“I’m so proud to be part of the growth of the sport now and I’d love to see where it is in ten years’ time.”

The Wheelchair Super League has enjoyed a brilliant season which climaxed on Sunday with a final between Leeds and Wigan Warriors, televised by Sky Sports.

King’s London finished in second place in the regular season – an impressive achievement after only forming two years ago – but lost a home play-off against Wigan.

“We won eight games back-to-back including Wigan both times, (defending champions) Halifax both times, and Leeds,” said King.

“Then we get to the semi-final and we just didn’t turn up on the day and Wigan did.

“It was a tough one to swallow but we’ll go again, stronger and better, next season.

“We’ve a lot of new players at London Roosters. It’s only their second season playing in the top league. Maybe this is a learning curve, not just for them but all of us as a team.”

