York Valkyrie’s Sinead Peach sets another big goal after ‘surreal’ Woman of Steel prize

SINEAD PEACH has admitted there is still much more to come from her following her Woman of Steel victory.

The York Valkyrie hooker was unanimously voted as the winner of the individual accolade by a panel of expert judges, and was presented with the award just days after helping her side to their first Women’s Super League title.

But despite a memorable few days for the 25-year-old, her thoughts have already turned to making 2024 even bigger and better for herself and her team.

“To go from being a little girl running the water at my dad’s training sessions and games with Hunslet Warriors to now winning the Woman of Steel is pretty surreal,” said Peach.

“But I am over the moon to get this award.

“Sunday’s win had only just started to sink and I’d said to the girls after the game, ‘we’ve lifted the Grand Final Trophy, what more could we want,’ so to then go on and get this as well, I’m so chuffed.

“My Grandad Alan, who we lost five years ago, is the main person who inspires me and he was the heart of our family. Tuesday would have been his birthday, so to receive it on that day made it even more special.

“Personally I know there are always improvements to make. I have watched the Grand Final back and there were certain parts of my game where I didn’t think I’d play my best.

“I can be very critical of my own performances and I’m always willing to learn and do better, so I’ll go back to the drawing board and sit down with Lindsay (Anfield, coach) and Cal (Windley, forwards coach) and ask them what I can do better and challenge myself to do that.

“We have had a massive season this year and, when I first joined York, Lindsay came to my parents’ house and said this is what we’re wanting to do at York.

“She had a three-year plan and we’re at the end of that now. We wanted to achieve the Grand Final in that time and we have.

“But next year let’s do the treble. I do think our squad and coaching staff can do that, so that is the aim for next year.

“Kelsey (Gentles) is one of my best friends and was at Wembley for the BBC and she has spoken about what Wembley was like that day and what a spectacle it was for Women’s Rugby League. We were absolutely gutted we weren’t there, so if we could do it next year it would be amazing.

“We’ve always come up short in the Challenge Cup, but we’ve got the monkey off our backs now when it comes to the Grand Final, so let’s go and do the same with the Challenge Cup.”

Peach’s win was the second of the night at Tuesday evening’s Rugby League Awards, after Anfield had previously collected the coach of the year prize after leading the Valkyrie to an unbeaten season, the League Leaders’ Shield and the Grand Final victory over Leeds Rhinos.

The Rhinos, who lost both major finals in 2023, did have something to celebrate with half back Caitlin Casey being named as Young Player of the Year.

