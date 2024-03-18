‘Only thing we can do’: Craig Lingard on winless Castleford Tigers’ priorities

CASTLEFORD TIGERS will have to play the long game as financial priorities at the club mean that points scored on the pitch are less important than those chalked up off it.

This was coach Craig Lingard’s pragmatic assessment following Saturday night’s 40-14 defeat to Catalans Dragons in Perpignan.

Lingard was pleased with his side’s battling performance, although four second-half tries for the Dragons made for a lopsided scoreline, but for long periods in the game the Tigers threatened.

Lingard said, “It doesn’t look pretty on the scoreboard but I’m happy with how we performed, it’s the kind of performance that can galvanise the playing group and maybe kick-start the season.”

Lingard is conscious that five defeats from five opening rounds is the worst possible start for the Tigers but he is “sticking to the process” with short-term priorities over-riding long-term success on the pitch.

He said after Saturday’s game, “There is no disunity at all within the playing group or at any level; everybody at the club is on board with what we are trying to do.

“There’s no immediate fix here at Castleford; we haven’t got the money that some other clubs have. We just have to concentrate this year on securing our Super League status off the field.

“There’s no point us chucking loads of money at the squad and then finding out at the end of the season that our off-pitch activities haven’t scored many IMG points and it puts us down into the Championship.

“It’s frustrating as a coach because you want to spend money and bring in some experienced players but that’s not what this season is about. With the IMG situation as it is, there is no automatic promotion and relegation based upon on-field performance.

“It gives us the opportunity to look at some players in Super League and the current position they are playing in and try to develop them.

“Once we secure Super League status, next year, we plan to bring in some quality players and the same the year after.

“Hopefully the players we are developing now might be, in the space of two or three years, sixty games into a Super League career and they become the experienced ones for us.

“It can be frustrating as a coach, and for the supporters too, because we want to win every single game but realistically that’s not where we are.

“We’re at a new stage where we are building the DNA of the club for the future and the quality will not be there every week because we’ve got players we are trying to develop and we are committed to this process because it’s the only thing we can do.

“Our supporters have been patient and they were outstanding once more tonight; they represent what playing for Castleford should be about in terms of effort and attitude and desire to represent the club.

“The quality wasn’t there tonight against Catalans at certain times but, ball in hand, we looked a bit more threatening than we have done in recent weeks.

“We just need to develop a bit more steel and toughness in the middle of the park so we’re not getting rolled set-on-set.

“There will be some steps backwards and forwards but we need to commit to this process and see it through to the end.”

The Tigers emerged relatively unscathed from Stade Gilbert Brutus although captain Joe Westerman left the field in the second half with a neck strain and prop George Lawler will miss this weekend’s Challenge Cup clash at Batley Bulldogs with concussion.

Lingard said, “Westy plays with a number of injuries all the time but he’ll be fine.

“To do big minutes in the middle of the park at his age inspires the rest of the team. He wears his heart on his sleeve. If you want to tell a young kid what it means to play for Castleford, you would show them Joe Westerman.”

