Ottawa Aces confirm capture of Warrington Wolves youngster

Ottawa Aces have made their eighth signing in the shape of Warrington Wolves forward Ellis Robson.

The 21-year-old was a captain of Warrington’s under 19 side and gained Championship experience with Dewsbury, Widnes and Rochdale last year.

“I am thrilled with Ellis Robson’s signing,” coach Laurent Frayssinous commented.

“Ellis is a hard worker, runs hard, and tackles hard. He has some useful skills to add in the middle of the park as well.

“He is very appreciated by all his teammates on and off the field for his loyalty, and his work ethic. I am very excited to have him on board with us next season.”

Robson added: “I am thrilled to be joining Ottawa Aces in their inaugural season in Rugby League.

“It is exciting to be a part of something new and fresh, and the high ambitions, and visions of the club match my own. This is something I’m really excited about! I’m eager to work under Laurent and having spoken to him about the ethos of the club, it was an easy decision to make.

“Sport is an integral part of Canadian culture and I can’t wait to be a part of that. 2021 is going a massive year for the club, and it’s amazing to be a part of something special. I can’t wait to muck in with the boys and meet all the fans over in Ottawa.”