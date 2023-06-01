“Our fans have had a raw deal over the past few weeks” – Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet on difficult Super League scheduling

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet has hailed the club’s fans following a number of difficult weeks in terms of travel.

Wigan have been subjected to two Thursday night away games at Hull in the month of May, making it two lots of five-hour round trips for the Warriors’ supporters.

When times are hard in the UK in terms of a cost of living crisis, that effort has not gone unnoticed by Peet who had a special word to say about the fans ahead of the Magic Weekend clash against Catalans Dragons on Saturday afternoon.

“Our fans have had a raw deal over the past few weeks with two Thursday night trips to Hull,” Peet said.

“I’m more trying to pay credit to those that have made the effort with the commitment and I was particularly pleased with the Hull KR following.

“The fact that we managed to come home the way we did, I was just pleased with the fans. Those fans that have made the trip twice and anyone that did it was worth it to watch that finish.”

Ahead of the clash against Catalans, flyer Jai Field could come back into contention after missing two months with a hamstring injury suffered in the win over Leigh Leopards back in late March, but Peet also had kind words to say about Ryan Hampshire who has filled in with aplomb.

“There is the potential that Jai Field could come back in but it would be a genuine 50/50 at the moment. It might be that he waits another week for the St Helens game but he is chomping at the bit.

“But, Ryan Hampshire deserves special credit the way he has performed after so long out with injury. He can be really proud of how he is playing.”