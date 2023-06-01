Super League Magic Weekend Predictions: Castleford to stun Leeds, Hull FC to suffer Warrington loss and Wakefield’s demise to continue

IT’S one of the most exciting weekends of the year for a Super League fan as rugby league is taken to the north east.

The Magic Weekend, around since 2007, has become a staple in the rugby league calendar and this year promises to be a huge one with some mouthwatering fixtures lined up.

But, how will the results go?

Salford Red Devils vs Hull KR

Genuinely one of the most exciting clashes of the year so far with two sides that love to throw the ball around coming head-to-head at the opening round of the Magic Weekend. The Salford Red Devils and Hull KR continue to defy expectations to sit in sixth and fourth respectively in the Super League table, but the former will have to do so without talismanic hooker Andy Ackers following his concussion in the win over Hull FC. Shane Wright is also out for the season whilst Hull KR’s Ethan Ryan has broken his jaw. Very close to call but Rovers’ form under Willie Peters has been superb.

Hull KR by 6

Wigan Warriors vs Catalans Dragons

Another exciting clash to take place on Saturday afternoon sees Wigan Warriors go up against Catalans Dragons as second takes on third respectively. The Warriors will be without the likes of Kaide Ellis, Ethan Havard and Kai Pearce-Paul as they make their recovery from injury with Cade Cust potentially returning. Both sides have won nine out of 13 fixtures in 2023 so far, making it a difficult-to-call clash between silverware-hopeful heavyweights. For Catalans, they beat St Helens in dramatic fashion this time last year and could do so against Wigan once more.

Catalans by 2

Leeds Rhinos vs Castleford Tigers

Whilst Leeds Rhinos haven’t exactly had the best of seasons so far, sitting in eighth after winning six of their 13 games, Castleford Tigers have had an absolute shocker to start the year. With just two wins under his belt, head coach Andy Last must fix things up sharpish against Rohan Smith’s side who can be brilliant and poor in the same game of rugby league. That being said, one of Last’s wins came against the Rhinos earlier on in the season on a tense night at The Jungle – and it may be time for Castleford to finally stem their losing run.

Castleford by 1

Wakefield Trinity vs Leigh Leopards

Without a win all year, Wakefield Trinity go into this fixture desperate for points in a bid to stave off relegation. The West Yorkshire club could well have David Fifita playing for them following his sensational comeback after a spell in Australia with the Entrance Tigers, but Luke Gale is out with a groin issue. Leigh, meanwhile, will be without Frankie Halton after the new signing hurt his pectoral in the magnificent win over Warrington last weekend. Adrian Lam’s men are on a roll to the play-offs and Trinity surely cannot stop them here.

Leigh by 10

St Helens vs Huddersfield Giants

Prior to the 2023 Super League season starting, both St Helens and Huddersfield Giants were tipped for top four credentials. Since then, Saints are in seventh and the Giants in ninth following up-and-down starts to the year. Looking ahead to the second Sunday clash, Paul Wellens is set to enjoy his first Magic Weekend occasion as he goes up against Ian Watson, with the former set to give a late fitness test to Jonny Lomax after hand and knee knocks from the win over Leeds. What could go in Huddersfield’s favour is the fact that Saints had to play 89 minutes against the Rhinos last weekend, but Wellens’ men still have that champion spirit.

St Helens by 4

Hull FC vs Warrington Wolves

To round off the Magic Weekend in Newcastle, Hull FC go up against the Super League leaders Warrington Wolves. Whilst the Wolves have lost just three games in 2023, the Black and Whites have lost eight with Tony Smith’s side’s four-game winning run coming to an end at Salford last weekend. Warrington, meanwhile, were soundly beaten by surprise package Leigh. Carlos Tuimavave may return for Hull after missing out against the Red Devils, but Wolves’ packman Josh McGuire

Warrington by 10