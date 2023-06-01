Brad Dwyer’s three potential Super League destinations after Hull FC exit confirmed

BRAD DWYER’S exit from Hull FC at the end of the 2023 Super League season has now been confirmed by the club.

Hull boss Tony Smith paid tribute to Dwyer whilst hinting that the hooker is set to make a move closer to home. Smith said: “It’s the second time I have worked with Brad throughout my coaching career and he is enjoying his time with us, but he now has opportunity to be a little bit closer to home which is right for him and his family.”

With that in mind, where could Dwyer’s next destination be?

Warrington Wolves

It is the move which makes the most sense, especially with Warrington’s own hooker Daryl Clark reportedly leaving the club. Dwyer began his career with the Wolves, debuting in Super League in 2012 and going on to make 88 appearances for the Cheshire club in a six-year spell. For Warrington, it would enable Danny Walker to be the club’s starting hooker with Dwyer likely to come off the bench to great effect.

Wigan Warriors

Hailing from Wigan, a move to the Warriors would be the ‘home’ destination for Dwyer. That being said, Wigan already have Sam Powell and Brad O’Neill on their books, with the former the same age as Dwyer. Of course, O’Neill is also highly thought of at the DW Stadium so this move would be a little out of left field. The Warriors would, however, possess a lot more speed around the ruck with Dwyer in the side.

St Helens

With James Roby’s retirement confirmed for the end of the 2023 Super League season, St Helens need another hooker. Whilst Daryl Clark has been heavily linked with a move to the Merseyside club, bringing in Dwyer would be a smart bit of business, especially if Joey Lussick will be Saints’ starting hooker. Dwyer’s impact off the bench would add another dimension to Paul Wellens’ side and something that the club has been perhaps missing in recent years.