Owen Trout ready for Leigh Leopards debut after ten-month lay-off and Huddersfield Giants exit

OWEN TROUT is chomping at the bit for his Leigh debut – understandably so, after almost ten months on the sidelines through injury.

The forward ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament during Huddersfield’s defeat to Hull KR last May.

Trout continued his recovery from the injury after joining the Leopards on a three-year deal, and featured in their pre-season game against Warrington at the beginning of this month.

But he was only named as 18th man for Leigh’s opening Super League game against his former club, meaning he is hoping for a competitive debut this Friday at St Helens.

“Last year was a bit of a write-off. I wasn’t playing my best rugby, and then I did my ACL,” Trout told League Express.

“After I realised that would be my final season at Huddersfield, I wanted to put in an effort, so I was a bit disappointed in that sense.”

Sidelined, Trout watched on as his future club enjoyed a brilliant summer, capped by glory at Wembley, and finished in the play-off places.

And that only made him more eager to start: “Watching them on TV – because after I signed I kept a closer eye on the club – you can see the freedom that they have, it’s very free-flowing. That’s something I wanted to be a part of.

“You could tell they enjoyed playing and that’s what I want to do as well. Rugby is my job, but I started playing it when I was four years old.

“I feel like the people who are really on top of their game are the people who really enjoy playing it.”

Two such players are Tom Amone and Robbie Mulhern, stalwarts of the Leigh pack last season and stern competition for a place in the team.

“I’d like to pick their brains, because they’re really on top of their game. Tom got in the Dream Team,” added Trout.

“They’re two lads I’m really blessed to call team-mates. I’ll try and improve my game by working with them.

“As a middle, you don’t consider them to be in their prime until the late-20s, so hopefully I can get more knowledge from them, work on my game, and push for a starting spot.”

