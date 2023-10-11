Pacific Championships preview as world’s best international sides go head-to-head

PACIFIC CUP

THE world’s best international sides will go-to-head over the next month in the Pacific Championships.

That is no slight on England, but merely a statement of fact, with the current global order reflected in the top three-ranked nations making up the Pacific Cup tournament.

Australia, back in their customary number-one spot, take on New Zealand and Samoa, the teams they beat in the semi-finals and final respectively of last year’s World Cup and ranked two and three.

While England (ranked fourth in the world) are left to make do with a three-Test home series against Tonga (fifth), and likely the same against Samoa in 2024 when Tonga replace them in Pacific competition, the best international action takes place Down Under.

It kicks off on Saturday, October 14, with a rematch of last year’s Old Trafford final, as the Kangaroos meet Samoa, before the latter take on the Kiwis the following week.

Then Australia and New Zealand go head-to-head in what will be, after last year’s remarkable semi-final clash at Elland Road, the most eagerly anticipated clash of the competition – at least until the final seven days later, as the top two finishers in the three-team group meet again in Hamilton’s Waikato Stadium for the trophy.

The smart money is usually on the Kangaroos and the Kiwis, so can Samoa upset the apple cart and show last year was no fluke?

They will have to do so without their World Cup coach Matt Parish, who stood down earlier this year after tumultuous decade at the helm which ended on an almighty, historic high.

Parish has been replaced by Ben Gardiner, who knows the international scene from his time spent with New Zealand. He also knows a winning set-up – and much of the Toa Samoa team – as an assistant coach at NRL champions Penrith Panthers.

Jarome Luai will miss the competition to have shoulder surgery but fellow Panthers Stephen Crichton, Spencer Leniu, Izack Tago and Brian To’o will all be involved, along with other NRL heavyweights like captain Junior Paulo.

That level of class should ensure Samoa are here to stay in the top tier of international Rugby League – but the World Cup Final also proved they still have a long way to go to match Australia.

Speaking of absent Panthers halfbacks, Luai’s club partner Nathan Cleary will also miss the tournament, withdrawn through a knee injury days after his star turn in the NRL Grand Final.

Cronulla Sharks’ Nicho Hynes isn’t a bad replacement, one of five potential debutants in the Kangaroo jersey alongside Dolphins’ Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and the Brisbane Broncos trio Selwyn Cobbo, Thomas Flegler and Kotoni Staggs.

But it will likely be Daly Cherry-Evans who lines up with Cameron Munster as the team generals, alongside fullback and captain James Tedesco, whose place is assured with Reece Walsh not picked by coach Mal Meninga in what is still a very strong squad indeed.

If they can get their rhythm going in the opener against Samoa, they’ll be fully confident taking on the Kiwis after a two-week freshen-up.

New Zealand’s squad has the most experimental feel to it, with Michael Maguire naming seven potential debutants, including former Featherstone Rovers hooker Fa’amanu Brown.

He’ll compete with ex-Huddersfield Giants man Danny Levi, back in the Kiwi fold after six years, having played for Samoa last year, for the nine jersey.

But their big squad news is the continued absence of Shaun Johnson, who has not played for New Zealand since 2019. Omitted from last year’s World Cup squad, he should have been a shoo-in after a fantastic season with the Warriors, but has opted for a rest instead.

That leaves World Cup pairing Jahrome Hughes and Dylan Brown in the halves, while a forward pack that retains the likes of Nelson Asofa-Solomona, James Fisher-Harris and Moses Leota should keep the Kiwis more than competitive.

The tournament is an open and enticing prospect – reflective of the new world order where the southern hemisphere is stronger than ever.

Squads

Australia: Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos), Daly Cherry-Evans (Manly Sea Eagles), Selwyn Cobbo (Brisbane Broncos), Lindsay Collins (Sydney Roosters), Reuben Cotter (North Queensland Cowboys), Dylan Edwards (Penrith Panthers), Tino Fa’asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans), Thomas Flegler (Brisbane Broncos), Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm), Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos), Valentine Holmes (North Queensland Cowboys), Ben Hunt (St George Illawarra Dragons), Nicho Hynes (Cronulla Sharks), Liam Martin (Penrith Panthers), Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm), Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Kotoni Staggs (Brisbane Broncos), Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (Dolphins), James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters), Jake Trbojevic (Manly Sea Eagles), Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers).

New Zealand: Nelson Asofa-Solomona (Melbourne Storm), Dylan Brown (Parramatta Eels, Fa’amanu Brown (Newcastle Knights), James Fisher-Harris (Penrith Panthers), Kieran Foran (Gold Coast Titans), Wiremu Greig (Parramatta Eels), Jahrome Hughes (Melbourne Storm), Jamayne Isaako (Dolphins), Keano Kini (Gold Coast Titans), Moses Leota (Penrith Panthers), Danny Levi (Canberra Raiders), Joseph Manu (Sydney Roosters), Ronaldo Mulitalo (Cronulla Sharks), Griffin Neame (North Queensland Cowboys), Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (New Zealand Warriors), Briton Nikora (Cronulla Sharks), Isaiah Papali’i (Wests Tigers), Joseph Tapine (Canberra Raiders), Leo Thompson (Newcastle Knights), Matthew Timoko (Canberra Raiders), Naufahu Whyte (Sydney Roosters).

Samoa: Jesse Arthars (Brisbane Broncos), Daejarn Asi (Parramatta Eels), Gordon Chan Kum Tong (Manly Sea Eagles), Stephen Crichton (Penrith Panthers), Sualauvi Faalogo (Melbourne Storm), Royce Hunt (Cronulla Sharks), Luciana Leilua (North Queensland Cowboys), Connelly Lemuelu (Dolphins), Spencer Leniu (Penrith Panthers), Heilum Luai (North Queensland Cowboys), Greg Marzhew (Newcastle Knights), Justin Matamua (Wests Tigers), Terrell May (Sydney Roosters), Karl Oloapu (Canterbury Bulldogs), Keenan Palasia (Brisbane Broncos), Junior Paulo (Parramatta Eels), Izack Tago (Penrith Panthers), Murray Taulagi (North Queensland Cowboys), Young Tonumaipea (Melbourne Storm), Brian To’o (Penrith Panthers), Stefano Utoikamanu (Wests Tigers).

Fixtures

Australia v Samoa, October 14, 10.10am, Townsville

New Zealand v Samoa, October 21, 6am, Auckland

Australia v New Zealand, October 28, 10.10am, Melbourne

Final, November 4, 4am, Hamilton

(All UK time, all on Sky)

PACIFIC BOWL

ALONGSIDE the Pacific Cup, there will also be a Pacific Bowl competition for the ‘second tier’ nations of the region.

In the same format as the top-tier event, Papua New Guinea (world number six), Fiji (seven) and Cook Islands (13) will compete in round-robin fixtures before a final on November 5.

But whereas Pacific Cup matches are spread across Australia and New Zealand, every game of the Bowl tournament will be staged at the imposing PNG Football Stadium in Port Moresby.

They will be the first full internationals at the ground since the Kumuls stunned Great Britain on their 2019 tour, although the recent Prime Minister’s XIII match was played there – and PNG’s 30-18 defeat to a star-studded Australia team consolidated their tag as favourites to lift the Bowl on home territory.

With former Super League winner Justin Holbrook now at the helm in a brilliant coaching scoop, they will hope to continue their recent progression on the world stage.

The most likely opponent in the final is Fiji, who so nearly knocked New Zealand out of a second World Cup in succession last year.

Cook Islands, who launch the tournament on Sunday, October 15 against the Kumuls, will have something to say about that but are rank outsiders, especially having never beaten PNG before.

While no active Super League players are taking part in the Pacific Cup, there are plenty of familiar faces from these shores in the Bowl.

PNG have called up Leigh Leopards stars Edwin Ipape and Lachlan Lam, Leeds Rhinos’ Rhyse Martin, Wellington Albert of London Broncos and Castleford Tigers’ Liam Horne, plus Horne’s future team-mate Nixon Putt and incoming Warrington Wolves player Rodrick Tai.

Another Castleford man, Jason Qareqare, is named in Fiji’s squad, alongside King Vuniyayawa from Salford Red Devils.

Fixtures

Papua New Guinea v Cook Islands, October 15, 6am

Fiji v Cook Islands, October 22, 6am

Papua New Guinea v Fiji, October 29, 5am

Final, November 5, 5am

(All at Port Moresby, all UK time, all on Sky)

WOMEN

THERE are also a series of women’s internationals being played under the ‘Pacific Championships’ banner, although these do not form a tournament.

Last year’s World Cup finalists, Australia and New Zealand, will re-acquaint twice, this Saturday, October 14 in Townsville and then two weeks later in Melbourne, both as Kangaroos-Jillaroos double-headers.

Australia and New Zealand are comfortably leading the way in the women’s game and, after an excellent NRLW season, should produce two exciting games, although the latter will hope to be more competitive than in the World Cup decider, which they lost 54-4 at Old Trafford.

The Kiwi Ferns will also host Tonga in between at Eden Park, in another double-header with the men, while there are single fixtures for Samoa, Fiji, Papua New Guinea and Cook Islands.

Fixtures

Australia v New Zealand, October 14, 8am, Townsville

Samoa v Fiji, October 15, 5.45am, Port Moresby

New Zealand v Tonga, October 21, 3.45am, Auckland

Papua New Guinea v Cook Islands, October 22, 3.45am, Port Moresby

Australia v New Zealand, October 28, 8am, Melbourne

(All UK time, all on Sky)

