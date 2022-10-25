Papua New Guinea inflict impressive 32-16 defeat on Cook Islands as Leeds Rhinos and Leigh Leopards men star

PNG ran out 32-16 winners over the Cook Islands with Leeds Rhinos star Rhyse Martin and Leigh Leopards men Edwin Ipape, Lachlan Lam and Nene MacDonald excelling.

The Cook Islands opened the scoring with a Steven Marsters penalty in the 11th minute, but PNG’s Rodrick Tai sprinted over from 80 metres after stepping through weak defence on a 20-metre restart.

Rhyse Martin’s conversion attempt – which would have broken a world record for 42 consecutive goals – went agonisingly wide as PNG led 4-2.

The Kumuls began turning the screw and Kyle Laybutt went over with a fine individual score on 23 minutes, with Martin successful with his second conversion attempt.

Things suddenly went awry for PNG when Mackenzie Yei was sinbinned for contact with the head of Rua Ngatikaura just before the half-hour, but a poor attacking set from the Kukis and great goal-line defence kept the Kumuls out.

However, the extra man finally told when London Bronocs’ Paul Ulberg dotted down in the corner following some a good passing move. With Steven Marsters’ superb conversion, the Cook Islands were back to within two at the break with a 10-8 scoreline.

PNG began the second-half on fire, Yei racing through from the first touch of the ball before Martin dotted down in the same set. The Leeds man converted for a 16-8 lead.

It was two tries in five minutes as Tai grabbed his second, crawling to the line after great work by Alex Johnston from a kick. Martin missed his second conversion of the night with the Cook Islands down by 12.

Lachlan Lam was the next on the scoresheet, following up some Justin Olam magic to canter over under the posts as Martin converted to make it 26-8 with the final quarter approaching.

The Kukis responded in quick fashion with Gelling taking three men over the line – though his put down was less than convincing with the former Wigan and Warrington centre appearing to knock on. Steven Marsters missed the conversion as the Cook Islands reduced the deficit to 14.

Reubenn Rennie was then sinbinned for a horror tackle on PNG’s Wellington Albert with Olam and the Kumuls taking advantage of the extra man with the centre diving over with 11 minutes to go.

The Kukis did have the final say when Kayal Iro slid through for a deserved four-pointer, but it was too little too late as Steven Marsters missed the extras at 32-16.

Papua New Guinea

Alex Johnston, Rodrick Tai, Nene MacDonald, Justin Olam, Jimmy Ngutlik, Kyle Laybutt, Lachlan Lam, Wellington Albert, Edwin Ipape, Sylvester Namo, Nixon Putt, Rhyse Martin (C), Jacob Alick. Subs (all used): Watson Boas, Dan Russell, Mackenzie Yei, Kevin Appo

Tries: Tai 2, Laybutt, Martin, Lam, Olam

Goals: Martin 4/6

Sinbin: Yei (27) – contact with the head

Cook Islands

Kayal Iro, Steven Marsters, Anthony Gelling, Reubenn Rennie, Paul Ulberg, Brad Takairangi (C), Esan Marsters, Vincent Rennie, Aaron Teroi, Tepai Moeroa, Dominique Peyroux, Brendan Piakura, Zane Tetevano. Subs (all used): Makahesi Makatoa, Davvy Moale, Rua Ngatikaura, Moses Noovao-McGreal

Tries: Ulberg, Gelling, Iro

Goals: S Marsters 2/4

Sinbin: R Rennie (67) – dangerous tackle

Half-time: 10-8

Referee: Chris Kendall

Scoring sequence: 0-2, 4-2, 10-2, 10-8; 16-8, 20-8, 26-8, 26-12, 32-12, 32-16

Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington