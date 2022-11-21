Papua New Guinea prop given top-flight opportunity following stellar World Cup

PAPUA New Guinea prop Sylvester Namo has been given a top-flight opportunity following a brilliant World Cup tournament.

Namo had starred for the Kumuls throughout their World Cup campaign and has now been rewarded for that good form by signing a train and trial deal with the North Queensland Cowboys.

“I can confirm that Sylvester has been provided a training opportunity with the Cowboys NRL squad,” Cowboys recruitment manager Dane Campbell told PNG National

“We are all very excited to start working with Sylvester as he played very well for the Hunters in the Hostplus Cup this past season and Kumuls at the World Cup.

“We believe that by having this opportunity to train with our NRL squad that he will continue to develop his skills.”

The 22-year-old put in big performances for PNG as the Kumuls reached the quarter-finals only to be knocked out by England, but Namo has done enough to get his chance on the biggest stage of them all.