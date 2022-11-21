Penrith Panthers set new obstacle for World Club Challenge clash with St Helens as NRL club is yet to sign off on deal

PENRITH Panthers have put another significant stumbling block in front of the potential World Club Challenge clash with St Helens.

The two clubs were said to be moments away from signing off on the deal, but now the Panthers have put in a demand for financial compensation from the NRL in order for the Saints clash to go ahead.

That’s according to News Corp with reports suggesting that Penrith want at least $100,000 to play the match, as well as an additional $200,000 they feel they are owed for winning the 2022 Grand Final over the Parramatta Eels.

Prize money had been cut in half following the Covid-19 pandemic, but the winnings are set to increase from 2023 onwards.

That being said, it’s not good enough for the Panthers who reportedly want the money now as well as wanting to ensure the compensation and prize money for the World Club Challenge is where the club wants it to be.

Penrith CEO Brian Fletcher said the club still haven’t agreed to the World Club Challenge just yet, despite it being pencilled into the calendar for Saturday, February 18.

“We are waiting on details from Andrew Abdo – we haven’t signed off on the game,” Fletcher said.

“Andrew said we would be playing for prizemoney and we are waiting to hear what it is. We have to hear back from him before we make a decision. It’s in Andrew’s court.

“It will replace our second trial against Parramatta at home. We have to make sure we are replaced financially.”