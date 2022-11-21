Super League Grand Final 2023 set for exciting initiative for the first time at Old Trafford

THE 2023 Super League Grand Final is set for an exciting initiative at Old Trafford for the first time next season.

With the date set for Saturday 14 October with a 6pm kick-off, tickets have now being released for the showpiece event with St Helens hoping to make it an unprecedented five Super League titles in a row.

It will also be the first final to be held with safe standing spaces for supporters with early bird prices now on offer although for just one week early.

Prices are set at 50% off for the first week as 2023 promises to be an exceptional year of rugby league on the back of an incredible World Cup campaign which saw records broken for both attendances and viewing figures.

And Super League and the RFL will be hoping that interest continues into the new season with a hotly-anticipated battle expected to take place for the top six play-offs.