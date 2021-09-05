Parcell happy to be in England

HULL KINGSTON ROVERS’ Australian hooker Matt Parcell admits he is enjoying life in east Hull and that he is happy not to be in his native Australia, given the spread of the Covid virus in the southern hemisphere.

Earlier this year Parcell signed an extended contract with the Robins that will take him to the end of next season, which he anticipates will continue to keep him away from his homeland.

“It’s a strange situation, in that for the first 12 or 18 months of the Covid outbreak in England, Australia was virtually Covid free,” said Parcell.

“It’s awesome over here now to see everything beginning to open up. But in Australia they are now having lockdowns as the virus spreads throughout the states.

“I haven’t seen my family for a long time and as much as it would be great to see them I’m anticipating that I’ll enjoy the close season as much as possible and travel around, rather than going home.”

Parcell joined the Robins during the 2019 season from Leeds Rhinos and his departure from Headingley was a surprise at the time.

But now he is totally settled at Hull College Craven Park and he is happy to see the Robins making progress under Tony Smith.

“There has been massive progress in the club in general, from when I first turned up here.

“Tony being here is really good for my game and you can see the direction the club is going, both on and off the field.

“The last two seasons haven’t gone as I would have liked, because I’ve had some major injuries. But we had a very good pre-season but now I think I’m back to playing the kind of footy I can and should play.

“We have put a lot of hard work into this season, and all the boys will give it a red-hot crack to try to reach the play-offs.”

Parcell does have a rival for the hooking spot in Jez Litten, who also joined the Robins in 2019, although in his case from across the city.

“I really enjoy playing with Jez and I think we complement each other,” said Parcell.

We want to go out and put in a good performance.

The last two seasons haven’t gone as I would have liked, major injuries, not what I would ahve liked, had a very good pre-season, but I’m back to playing the kind of footy I can and should play.

“We have put a lot of hard work into this season, and all the boys will give it a red hot crack.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.