Parramatta Eels winger Maika Sivo made available to Super League clubs

PARRAMATTA EELS winger Maika Sivo has been made available to Super League clubs in a remarkable turn of events.

Once heralded as one of the greatest wingers in the NRL, the Fijian international has found game time limited with the Eels in 2024, making just four appearances after being forced out of the side by the likes of Sean Russell and Bailey Simonsson.

Though Sivo is contracted to Parramatta until the end of the 2025 NRL season – on a deal worth around £290,000 – the club are willing to pay a significant amount of his wage for any move away from the club, League Express understands.

The 30-year-old does possess two years’ worth of mutual options which could see him stay with the Eels until the end of 2027, but that is looking like a pipedream as things stand.

Sivo has played all of his career with the Eels so far, debuting in 2019 and going on to make 108 appearances in the blue and gold, scoring 94 tries in the process.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast