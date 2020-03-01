Patton seeking fresh start

Dec Patton’s Warrington future appears all but over after he was offered to other clubs last week.

League Express has learned that the Wolves made his availability known to clubs in Super League and the Championship with the view to an immediate loan move.

Patton has fallen well out of favour under Wolves coach Steve Price and he appears to have no future at the Halliwell Jones Stadium with Price in charge.

However, many clubs have baulked at Warrington’s wage demands for any loan deal, with the Wolves wanting the vast majority of his wages paid during any loan spell.

Patton is thought to be on around £85,000-a-year, which has immediately put him out of range for Championship clubs, while other Super League clubs are only interested in making a move if they can get him on a cut-price deal.

Patton played 31 times for Warrington last year and featured strongly in their Challenge Cup Final victory over St Helens.

However, he hasn’t been given a look-in so far this season and ended up playing for dual-registration partner Widnes last month.

The writing was on the wall for Patton when Price made the decision to completely change the spine of his team during the absence of Gareth Widdop. The Wolves coach moved Stefan Ratchford to halfback and Super League rookie Matty Ashton to fullback, rather than pick Patton, who didn’t even make the bench during Widdop’s two-week absence.

With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, Patton could have worn primrose and blue for the last time, with a move to another club now seeming likely.