Paul Crarey hopes Cumbria’s representative return will help grow game in county

Cumbria coach Paul Crarey sees a positive future for the county select side after their clash with Jamaica.

The Reggae Warriors, who were warming up for the World Cup, were beaten 28-12 at Workington in the week before the tournament started.

Cumbria, playing for first time since 2016, were skippered by former Super League prop Kyle Amor, who is joining Widnes after playing on loan at Warrington from St Helens.

Wigan frontrower Brad Singleton also featured alongside a selection of Barrow, Whitehaven and Workington players as well as Rochdale back Gregg McNally.

“I thought it all went really well,” said Crarey, who is fresh from leading Barrow to the Championship play-offs.

“The team performed strongly in the second half to win the game and to have Kyle and Brad make the effort to turn out when they could just have put their feet up at the end of the season is tremendous.

“We got a good turn-out (the attendance was around 3,200) and it was great to see so many kids inside the ground.

“Hopefully they enjoyed themselves, because growing the game in Cumbria is what it’s all about.

“If we’ve inspired the next generation to get involved in the game and if some of them eventually play for one of the three clubs in the county, I’m happy.”

