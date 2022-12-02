Paul Rowley and Ian Blease hail Tim Lafai following new three-year Super League deal with Salford Red Devils

SALFORD Red Devils head coach Paul Rowley and director of rugby Ian Blease have hailed the news that star centre Tim Lafai has signed a new three-year deal.

The Samoa international was incredible in 2022 with Salford as well as Samoa in the recent World Cup and it’s a massive coup for the Red Devils that they were able to keep him.

Head Coach, Paul Rowley also said: “It’s great news that Tim has chosen to extend his stay with us.

“He is a tremendous player and more importantly a great friend and teammate to everybody. He’s been a joy to coach and a very positive influence to our environment.”

Director of Rugby and Operations, Ian Blease added: “Tim has been a fantastic addition to the group since we brought him to our Club. After some negotiations, it’s incredible news that we have agreed to extend his stay with us for three years.

“Tim was outstanding for us in our last Super League campaign; from playing a vital role in our run to the semi-finals, he now has his chance to become a significant player in our history.

“Alongside representing his country at the World Cup, his journey across 2022 is a true reflection of his determination and immense quality as a player. I can’t wait to welcome him back to the fold for pre-season and achieve big things in 2023!”