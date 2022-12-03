Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith hints at surprise positional change for Super League star

GOING into the 2023 Super League season, Leeds Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith has revealed that one of his stars may well move into a surprise position.

That man is 19-year-old Morgan Gannon, who has become one of the top-flight’s most impressive young stars in recent seasons, though he did miss out on the last few games of last season due to concussion.

Now, Smith has revealed that Gannon could potentially play in the halves after spending a lot of time there in training.

“Gannon is going really well, he has been playing a bit of six in training and that has been going well,” Smith said on the Leeds Rhinos website.

“He is having the ball in his hands a lot which has seen him bring out some really nice footy. We expect a lot and he will step forward again this year. We have got a really good squad with depth in every position.”

When asked if Gannon could potentially play at 6 during the season, Smith said: “I think he will get game time at 6. It is going to take a squad to compete this season and achieve what we want this season.”