Castleford Tigers boss Lee Radford explains why he has signed Leeds Rhinos man for Super League 2023

CASTLEFORD Tigers head coach Lee Radford has waxed lyrical about his new signing from Leeds Rhinos ahead of the 2023 Super League season after tying down Jack Broadbent.

Broadbent has signed a two-year deal at the Jungle, joining the likes of Muizz Mustapha, Albert Vete, Jacob Miller and Gareth Widdop in the off-season.

And, Radford could not be happier about his newest addition, saying: “Jack is at the right age and right stage of his career to join us here at Cas. This is an opportunity for him to springboard personally and hopefully, we are going to reap the rewards of that. What he has been doing has been noticed and we are aiming to take that next step with him.

“I love his utility; he’s been in training a week and has bounced from one position to another and been at the front of some of the stuff we have done as well – credit where it is due. When we’ve come to sign him, I was made aware of his professionalism and how hard he trains, and I’m not disappointed so far.

“I’d say he is a mature kid for his age, again for the group it will hopefully be beneficial for us.”