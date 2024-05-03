Paul Rowley reacts to win over Huddersfield Giants, bemoans harsh no try call, reveals two major blows and views on red and yellow cards

SALFORD RED DEVILS overcame a late Huddersfield Giants resurgence to inflict an 18-16 defeat on Ian Watson’s men.

The Red Devils were leading 18-0 at one stage before the Giants registered 16 points in the last nine minutes, but Paul Rowley’s side held on for a deserved win.

And Rowley was enthused by winning the game despite Huddersfield’s late onslaught.

“The game in general, I thought Huddersfield started really strongly and dominated with and without the ball,” Rowley said.

“I thought we scored two fantastic tries through brilliant defence with the intercept and the other was fantastic skill at the other end.

“At 12-0, we got control with the ruck speed and then Marc Sneyd dominated with the kicking game.”

Rowley did bemoan a disallowed try which saw Ryan Brierley’s effort chalked off for a harsh obstruction call, but credited Huddersfield for the way in which they fought back into the game.

“The try that was disallowed was a incorrect decision for obstruction but when we started pulling away I felt we could have put a healthy scoreline on there but credit to Huddersfield.

“There were two sinbins and a red card so it got a little bit chaotic and chaos suited a team chasing the game and they made a real fist of it at the end.

“I’d have been gutted if we hadn’t come away with the win because I felt we were the better team and deserved the win. Overall, I am very happy.”

Rowley did, however, name two bad injuries his side suffered.

“Joe Shorrocks has a bit of a knee injury there. Joe Mellor has also broken his hand so that’s a bad one. That’s always the danger with us.”

The Salford head coach hailed Marc Sneyd who controlled the game throughout.

“He has won Lance Todd trophies and whatever else, but he is playing different to what he has been playing before. He has evolved as a player and is more mature.

“Like everyone, in the game you have to move and evolve and adopt tot he way the game gets played and changes over generations.

“He’s done about 14 seasons now so he is certainly not stale and is doing things he wouldn’t have been doing ten years ago.”

Rowley didn’t, however, feel that Ryan Brierley or Huddersfield’s Elliot Wallis should have been carded.

“There wasn’t a lot in Wallis’ red card, we weren’t shouting for a red card but there was a yellow card before that to Ryan that we thought was harsh.

“It’s a shame because I think the game was played in good spirits so I don’t think anyone would have had any complaints if those cards wouldn’t have been shown to Ryan Brierley or Elliot Wallis.”

