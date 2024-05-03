Leeds Rhinos suffer halfback blow despite thrashing London Broncos as Hull FC fall again to Warrington Wolves

Leeds Rhinos vs London Broncos

Leeds broke the deadlock in just the fourth minute, Brodie Croft skipping through some weak tackling. Rhyse Martin converted for a 6-0 lead.

That lead was doubled as the midway point in the first-half approached, Lachie Miller showing some dazzling footwork and speed to run home from 80 metres and send Ash Handley over under the posts. Martin made it 12-0 with the boot.

Incredibly, after being faced by a barrage of pressure, the Broncos had their own score of the afternoon just before the half-hour as Ethan Natoli scored on his first competitive Super League game. Oli Leyland couldn’t convert, though, as Leeds still led 12-4.

The Rhinos hit back instantly though as James McDonnell was given the green light by the video referee. Martin was this time off target but the hosts still led 16-4.

And it was two tries in three minutes as a sweeping move over to Leeds’ right saw Luis Roberts crash over. Martin made it 22-4 at the break with his boot.

Brodie Croft, however, had to leave the field with injury as half-time approached.

HALF-TIME: LEEDS RHINOS 22-4 LONDON BRONCOS

Leeds started the second-half as they started the first – on top. Mickael Goudemand this time notched his own four-pointer two minutes into the resumption. Martin converted for a 28-4 lead.

Andy Ackers split the Broncos’ defence moments later before offloading to Jack Sinfield under the posts as the floodgates began to open. Martin made it 34-4.

That being said, London did hit back with a desperate Robbie Storey effort on the hour with Leyland once more missing the conversion.

But that merely stemmed the flow for a minimal time as Sam Lisone grabbed a deserved try shortly after, Martin’s conversion bringing up the 40-point mark.

Justin Sangare was the next on the scoresheet as Martin brought the game to a close with his conversion to make it 46-8.

FULL-TIME: LEEDS RHINOS 46-8 LONDON BRONCOS

Warrington Wolves vs Hull FC

Warrington were all over the visitors in the opening exchanges, but it took until 12 minutes for Matt Dufty to send over Josh Thewlis in the corner. Thewlis converted to make it 6-0.

There was a period of big hits and errors with the next points only coming three minutes before half-time as Josh Drinkwater slipped through the Hull defence to find George Williams in support. Thewlis converted for a 12-0 lead at the break.

HALF-TIME: WARRINGTON WOLVES 12-0 HULL FC

If Hull were wanting to win this game, they would need to score first in the second-half. As it was the Wolves got their third two minutes after the break, Thewlis grabbing his second and converting to make it 18-0.

Thewlis made it three tries on 55 minutes, converting his own effort before Tom Briscoe notched a consolation try for the Black and Whites on his debut after taking a looping Jake Trueman pass. Jack Charles converted as Warrington held a 24-6 lead which rounded off the scoring.

FULL-TIME: WARRINGTON WOLVES 24-6 HULL FC

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast