Ian Watson bites tongue following harsh red card call in Huddersfield Giants’ poor showing against Salford Red Devils

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS went down 18-16 at the John Smith’s Stadium against Salford Red Devils.

However, the Giants were bitterly disappointing throughout the fixture, only registering three late tries in the last nine minutes.

Huddersfield head coach Ian Watson reflected on that defeat, saying: “I’m really pleased with the effort and attitude to dig in and show the spirit at the end of the game.

“In the first-half, from the interception, we seemed like we dropped and we couldn’t get back to the first five minutes.

“We weren’t able to build and pressure by our own downfall, we started batting passes on whilst Marc Sneyd kept kicking in behind us.

“Our attack was way, way off there. We weren’t smart enough in certain areas tonight. From the way Sneyd played the game I think we needed more of that control.”

Watson believes that Elliot Wallis, who was red carded for an alleged headbutt on the hour, won’t have a case to answer by the Disciplinary Match Review Panel.

“I’ll leave that for the Match Review Panel because I don’t think he will be getting anything from that.

“I’ve spoken to him and we’ve looked at the incident. To say he’s upset and doesn’t think it’s the right call, it’s there for everyone to see.

“It’s a learning curve for Elliot, he is a young winger coming through. He will learn and get better.”

The Huddersfield boss also bemoaned his side’s injury list.

“Esan Marsters was a day-to-day kind of thing and he came back in today. We will have to see how he goes.

“There are a couple of players getting closer but I don’t think the squad will be too different.”

