Paul Vaughan on his time at Warrington Wolves, “special” opportunity for trophies and potential future

WARRINGTON WOLVES have been destructive to say the least in Super League 2023.

Excellent going forward and potent out wide, Daryl Powell’s men have turned on the style so far this season.

At the centre of that has been former Canterbury Bulldogs forward Paul Vaughan, who joined the Cheshire club on a two-year deal ahead of 2023.

The barnstorming prop has contributed the most metres in the entire league, and, at just 31 years of age, still has a number of years around him.

For Vaughan, it’s been easy transition from life in Australia to life in Warrington and he wants to stay for a number of years.

“It’s been an easy transition,” Vaughan told the Super League Show.

“It’s good for our partners too, they’ve got a strong relationship there too so they can duck off for a coffee. Moosey’s (Josh McGuire) got three kids, and I’ve got two girls.

“We were pretty settled in Australia, we had a good lifestyle and all that kind of stuff, but for my family I thought it would be a good life experience for the girls to come over and experience something new.

“We haven’t looked back to be fair and hopefully we can stay a few years longer.”

Vaughan also believes that Warrington have something “really special” this season.

“These years don’t come around too often,” Vaughan continued.

“I think it’s a really good opportunity to do something really special, where you have such a great squad.

“You have to make the most of it because you don’t know in a couple of years time whether the boys will still be together or not.

“Hopefully we can get the best out of ourselves and have a positive year.”

It’s been a positive start to the year alright with Warrington sitting pretty at the top of the Super League after six wins from six.