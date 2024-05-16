Paul Wellens on how the end of “impossible” Lewis Dodd situation will help St Helens halfback

PAUL WELLENS has conceded that it was “impossible” for halfback Lewis Dodd to try and get away from the noise that surrounded his future.

In recent weeks and months, Dodd has been the subject of much speculation with his contract at Saints coming to an end with the culmination of the 2024 Super League season.

He has since signed a three-year deal with South Sydney Rabbitohs in the NRL and Dodd’s head coach, Wellens, has now explained the difficulty of that limelight.

“There has been a lot of talk and noise around him and his future and for all you can try and get away from it, it is almost impossible to get away from it with it social media,” Wellens said.

“Every time you pick up the phone your name will pop up and that’s probably the situation that Lewis has found himself in for weeks and months.”

Now Wellens is hoping Dodd can rekindle that excitement that the young halfback prided himself on when he first came through the academy.

“We can all move forward as a team. He has been honest with the team and the group and we have had strong conversations about what we can do until the end of the year.

“When he first came through the system, he was like the kid that ran around enjoying his rugby and didn’t get caught up in external noise.

“That’s what I want to see from him until the end of the year and I think we saw that out there against Castleford.”

