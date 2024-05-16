Franklin Pele makes short-term loan move alongside fellow Hull FC fullback

YORK KNIGHTS have announced the double signing of Davy Litten and Franklin Pele on two-week loan deals.

Fullback Litten made his Super League debut for Hull in August 2022 and has made a total of 23 appearances for the Black and Whites, scoring three tries.

The 21-year-old won the Young Player of the Year award at Hull last year after notching three tries in 16 starts.

Pele joined Hull from NRL side Canterbury Bulldogs during the off-season, having featured six times for the Sydney club in 2023.

The ex-Cronulla Sharks prop forward has gone on to make eight outings for FC, scoring one try.

York Knights Head Coach Andrew Henderson said: “I’m really pleased to bring both Davy and Franklin to the Club ahead of this weekend.

“Franklin is the type of middle-unit player that we’ve been looking for and he is someone that will be able to give us a point of difference, so we’re very thankful to be able to acquire his services.

“He will give us some punch and some real go-forward through the middle, so I’m really looking forward to seeing what he will bring.

“Davy is a full-back or winger and with Will Dagger being suspended and Myles Harrison being injured, we felt that it was the right call to bring somebody in in that position.

“Davy is a promising young talent who has had experience at this level before on loan at Whitehaven and has had exposure in the Betfred Super League too. We’re really looking forward to seeing what he will bring to the team this week.

“Both Davy and Franklin are two quality players who I think are really going to add value to our team.

“I’d like to thank our Chairman Clint Goodchild for his support in bringing in these new recruits as well as Richie Myler at Hull FC for helping make these moves happen.”

