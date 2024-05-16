Wakefield Trinity star banned

FOLLOWING the latest round of Betfred Championship, Betfred League One, Betfred Women’s Super League, Reserve, Academy and Scholarship fixtures, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Jacob Algar (Huddersfield Giants Academy) – Grade C Foul and Abusive Language to Match Official – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Blake Broadbent (Midlands Hurricanes) – Grade A Other Contrary Behaviour – 1 Match Penalty Notice (Higher End of Sanction) & £40 Fine

Amy Hardcastle (Leeds Rhinos Women) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £50 Fine

Josh Griffin (Wakefield Trinity) – Grade B Head Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice (Higher End of Sanction)

The one-match penalty notice given to Griffin will see the former Hull FC man miss Wakefield’s home tie against Swinton Lions on Sunday afternoon.

Broadbent will also sit out Midlands’ League One fixture against Newcastle Thunder this weekend following his one-match penalty notice.

