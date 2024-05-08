Paul Wellens reveals the four ways in which St Helens can replace South Sydney Rabbitohs-bound Lewis Dodd

ST HELENS may be losing halfback Lewis Dodd to NRL side South Sydney Rabbitohs, but head coach Paul Wellens is already turning his attention to his replacement.

Dodd, who has signed a long-term deal with the Redfern club in Australia, joined the Saints Academy in 2017 and has since gone on to register 26 tries, 13 goals and one field goal in the Super League and Challenge Cup competitions over the past five seasons.

But now Wellens needs to find Dodd’s long-term replacement – and he is already eyeing up four potential moves that the Merseyside club can go towards.

“One of the options is to go out and sign another seven as a direct replacement,” Wellens said.

We’ve also got Moses, who’s played in the seven shirt. We’ve got the ability to move Johnny Lomax into seven, as well as like you say, sign a one or a six.

“We’ve also got to be respectful of the fact that we’ve got a couple of young half-backs in our junior system.