Hull KR confirm Oliver Gildart blow

HULL KR have confirmed a major blow to star centre Oliver Gildart.

The former Wigan Warriors centre withdrew from the first-team squad ahead of last week’s fixture against St Helens due to injury.

Now the prognosis has been revealed: Gildart will require surgery on his knee which will see him miss the next six weeks of rugby league action.

It also means that the 27-year-old will miss Rovers’ Challenge Cup semi-final clash against his former side Wigan in over a week’s time.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast