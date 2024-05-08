Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith addresses Ash Handley speculation

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Rohan Smith has dismissed the speculation surrounding the future of Ash Handley.

Over the weekend, French publication L’Independant claimed that Catalans Dragons are chasing the Leeds winger as a direct replacement to Tom Johnstone and Tom Davies, who are Wakefield Trinity and Hull KR-bound respectively.

Handley’s contract with Leeds lasts until the end of the 2026 Super League season, meaning any potential deal would have to come with a large transfer fee.

The Rhinos winger has also played his entire career at Headingley, and has scored eight tries in eight appearances so far in 2024, but Smith has no intention of losing the winger.

Smith said: “I’m not aware of any of that speculation. I can’t add anything there.

“He is a senior player in our group that is playing well and is contracted for a few years so I’m not sure where that speculation would arise from.

“He’s a big part of what we are doing there and the work he has been doing here has been testament to him. He’s not a player I would want to lose.”

