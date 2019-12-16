PDRL documentary lauded

Praise has come in its droves for the documentary based on Warrington Wolves’ Physical Disability Rugby League team.

‘Take His Legs’, produced by popular comedian and Wire PDRL player Adam Hills, has earned rave reviews after airing on Friday evening.

The inspiring documentary showcased the inception of the country’s first-ever PDRL team and the individual stories of the players involved.

Hills, who has a prosthetic foot, was part of the side that was crowned World Club Champions in 2018 after defeating the South Sydney Rabbitohs, which was the culmination of the journey in the show.

“This is the best thing I’ve seen on TV for a long time,” tweeted Rugby League loving comedian Pete Emmett.

“Huge respect for those playing PDRL. Bit of a tear in my eye watching it.”

Rabbitohs owner and movie megastar Russell Crowe also commented saying: “I’ve seen this. Great.”

Hills himself tweeted to say: “Thank you so much for the amazing messages about #TakeHisLegs. I’m so proud of what we filmed and what we achieved. My team mates are true champions.”

The show can still be watched on All4 at https://www.channel4.com/programmes/catchup