Peltier joins Bradford exodus

Ross Peltier has become the latest player to leave Bradford Bulls after signing for Doncaster.

The prop has joined the League 1 club after several years with the Bulls and adds to the Dons’ impressive recruitment for 2020.

Peltier will play for Jamaica at the weekend against England Knights and he said: “I’m massively excited to get started and to work for this club, speaking with Carl Hall and Richard Horne made my mind up to come here. Their vision for the club is exciting and it’s a journey I want to be a part of.

“It’s a great setup and a club that is moving in the right direction, in my opinion we have a squad that could achieve big things in 2020.”

Head coach Richard Horne said: “Looking at the balance of our squad we felt we needed more firepower in the middles and signing Ross gives us that.

“He has a lot of experience both at Championship and League One level, and is a handful for opposition teams to get to grips with.

“His arrival further strengthens our squad for the 2020 campaign, and it is one everyone at the club is looking forward to.”