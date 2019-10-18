England put Wales to the sword in World Cup Nines

England set their stall out in the World Cup Nines with a 25-4 win over Wales.

Jake Connor scored twice on his 25th birthday as Sam Tomkins starred for Wayne Bennett’s side.

Tomkins scored one of England three first-half tries, with Tomkins scoring in between tries from Daryl Clark and Jermaine McGillvary.

Connor scored quickfire second-half tries, before Swinton’s Mike Butt got a consolation for Wales late on.

It marked a good day for England, with the women’s side winning by the same scoreline against Papua New Guinea beforehand.

Both the men and women are back in action tomorrow for the remaining pool games and finals.