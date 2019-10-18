Danny Richardson signs for Castleford Tigers

Castleford Tigers have confirmed the widely-anticipated signing of St Helens halfback Danny Richardson.

The 23-year-old joins the club for an undisclosed fee, thought to be in the region of £65,000, to help replace outgoing halfback Luke Gale.

Richardson is set to form a partnership with Jake Trueman in amber and black next season, with the Tigers set to boast two of the country’s brightest young talents.

“There were a few clubs enquiring about me for next year but the minute my agent came to me and told me about Cas being interested I jumped at the chance and couldn’t wait to get the deal over the line,” he said.

“With the coaching staff we have and the way other halfbacks have developed whilst they’ve been at the club over the years, I thought that if there was a place for me to improve and get the best out of myself it was going to be with the Tigers.

“From a personal point of view, it’s been an awful year for me and I’m looking forward to reminding people what I can do and putting myself back on show. I feel like I’m a good talker who can steer the ship and if I can do that then hopefully I’ll be bringing the best out of the team at the same time.”

Head coach Daryl Powell added: “We have just made a signing that should excite and engage all of our supporters as we look towards 2020. To work alongside Jake Trueman, we have signed one of the best young halfbacks in rugby league.

“Danny is a player of real quality with the potential to play international rugby. He has a sharp rugby mind alongside his ability to kick the ball in a special way both for goal and tactically.

“We are looking forward to helping Danny go to the next level in his career and can’t wait to get started towards next season.”