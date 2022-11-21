Australia star banned following strike that knocked out Samoa’s Chanel Harris-Tavita in World Cup Final

Following the recent round of the RLWC2021 Match Review Panel which took place on 20 November, the following players received a sanction:

• Angus Crichton (Australia) – Grade B Reckless Strike, two match penalty notice

The deadline to challenge the decision is 11am on Monday 21 November.

The following players received a caution:

• Georgia Hale (New Zealand) – Hair Pull

Crichton was the source of controversy during the World Cup Final against Samoa with his ‘reckless strike’ ending Chanel Harris-Tavita’s final as well as his career, with the former New Zealand Warriors star retiring after the tournament to pursue other opportunities.

The Australia forward led with the elbow into the face of Harris-Tavita who fell awkwardly to the floor with Crichton sinbinned by referee Ashley Klein following consultation with touch judges and video referee Chris Kendall.

Unfortunately for Samoa it meant that they lost one of their main strike players whilst Crichton returned after just ten minutes following his yellow card.