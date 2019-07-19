Penrith’s winning run continues

Penrith Panthers’ remarkable run of form continued with a comfortable 40-18 win over St George Illawarra Dragons, their seventh win in a row.

After Brent Naden was denied by a shoulder from Matty Dufty in one corner, Brian To’o showcased his athletic ability to ground James Maloney’s kick to give Penrith the lead in the other.

Then Naden finally got his try when he got on the end of Mitchell Kenny’s kick. But the Dragons were able to respond when a good pass from Luciano Leilua helped set up Mikaele Ravalawa in the right corner then an excellent break upfield from the Dragons set up Josh Kerr as the Dragons took the lead.

To’o’s incredible individual effort with two minutes to go in the half earned Penrith the lead at the break, though. Then Moses Leota’s try, Nathan Cleary’s score off Maloney’s kick and Naden’s second four-pointer early in the second half pulled the Panthers further clear.

Penrith continued to stretch away when Reagan Campbell-Gillard crossed for an easy try next to the posts but a sin bin for Viliame Kikau halted their momentum allowing Paul Vaughan to crash over for the Dragons for the final say in the game.

Panthers: Edwards, Mansour, Whare, Naden, To’o, Maloney, Cleary, Tamou, Kenny, Fisher-Harris, Kikau, Winterstein, Yeo; Interchanges: Egan, Luai, Leota, Campbell-Gillard

Tries: To’o 2, Naden 2, Leota, Cleary, Campbell-Gillard; Goals: Cleary 6

Sin bin: Kikau (64) – late tackle

On report: Kikau (64) – late tackle

Dragons: Dufty, Pearson, Aitken, Lafai, Ravalawa, Norman, Nicholls, Lawrie, McInnes, Vaughan, Frizell, T Sims, Graham; Interchanges: Kerr, K Sims, Kaufusi, Leilua

Tries: Ravalawa, Kerr, Vaughan; Goals: Norman 3

