Brandon Pickersgill has ‘strong belief’ Featherstone Rovers can reach Super League

Championship form player Brandon Pickersgill says his aim is to play in Super League with Featherstone.

Both the former Bradford fullback and Brian McDermott’s side have started the season impressively.

Rovers have won four out of four in the league – including a victory over Leigh, the side most pundits see as their main rivals for promotion – with Pickersgill notching a quartet of tries.

The Yorkshire team, beaten by Toulouse in last season’s Million Pound Game, are desperate to clinch a top-flight place for the first time since 1995.

They have invested in some high-profile recruits as well as legendary former Leeds coach McDermott, who as well as his catalogue of success with the Rhinos, took Toronto into Super League – at Featherstone’s expense – in 2019.

As well as Pickersgill, widely recognised as one of the top talents in the second tier, the likes of former NRL ace Joey Leilua, ex-Castleford forward Jesse Sene-Lefao, and halfback Ben Hellewell from Leigh have arrived.

Even with Sene-Lefao sidelined by injury, Rovers have a formidable squad, and 24-year-old Bradford Academy product Pickersgill told League Express: “It’s a privilege to play in a team like this and under coaches like Brian Mac and (his assistant) Ian Hardman, who has been brilliant with me.

“Featherstone had a strong squad last season, and came close to going up, and they have added to it.

“I enjoyed my time at Bradford, but when I got the chance to move, I knew it was too good an opportunity to turn down, and I’ve settled in really well.

“Brian and Ian are really improving my game, and we’ve made a good start, but we’re certainly not taking anything for granted.

“This is a strong division – just look at Widnes, who are above us in the table, and everyone can see the quality at Leigh.

“We’ve had tough games against York, Workington and London Broncos as well, and we know no game is easy.

“We have set our stall out to win promotion. That’s the aim, there’s a buzz about the club and the town, and a strong belief that we can do it.

“But there’s no complacency, because the second you take your eye off the ball, you come unstuck.

“We’ve made a solid start, but nothing is decided at this stage. There’s a long way to go.”

Following the fourth round of the Challenge Cup, Rovers return to league action when they host Halifax on Sunday.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.