NRL clubs get ready to lure top British talents

NRL clubs will use this year’s World Cup to decide whether or not to launch bids for a string of top Super League stars.

Huddersfield’s Will Pryce, who has already been linked with Canberra Raiders, Hull’s Jake Connor, St Helens trio Regan Grace, Alex Walmsley and Morgan Knowles and Leeds’ Harry Newman are listed as prize targets.

That’s the suggestion of leading Australian newspaper the Daily Telegraph, who describe this Autumn’s tournament as a ‘shop-window moment’.

The Telegraph says the entry of Queensland’s Dolphins to the NRL next year will stretch the existing player pool Down Under and increase the demand for British players.

They quote an unnamed NRL recruitment manager as saying: “A lot of clubs will use the World Cup as a smorgasbord.

“I’ve spoken to some agents over there and this is all they want to talk about – having a look at their players at the World Cup.

“There will be a real push from the agents there, they want you watching the World Cup, I’m telling you.

“I’d be shocked if a fair bit of stuff doesn’t come out of the World Cup. If the Dolphins can’t get the players, they’ll go to England.”

According to the Telegraph, another, also unnamed, recruitment manager said: “The Australian-based Englishmen in camp at the World Cup will also tell the Super League Poms how great the NRL is and how they should get over here and get the big money.”

“Alex Walmsley, he’s probably the best frontrower in the world at the moment. Over there, he can win games single-handedly.

“The best 13 in the game over there is Morgan Knowles. There is also a kid called Will Pryce. He is outstanding.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.