Catalans Dragons’ Steve McNamara calls for amnesty on RFL’s ‘frivolous appeal’ rules

Catalans Dragons coach Steve McNamara is calling for an amnesty on the RFL’s disciplinary appeals process following an early-season clampdown on high tackles.

Referees have issued a flurry of red and yellow cards in the opening rounds of Super League and McNamara is asking for some leeway to allow coaches to adapt to the new rules.

“It’s the big topic in the game at the moment and a real problem,” he told League Express.

The Dragons’ coach is urging the game’s chiefs to consider a temporary suspension of their “frivolous appeal” rules which can add extra match bans for players if an appeal against punishment is unsuccessful.

He said, “We all understand and agree with the reasons for the clampdown but as coaches we need some understanding too.

“I was astounded that the appeals last week from Leeds and Warrington over James Bentley and Oliver Holmes were deemed as frivolous when we are all trying to learn what this new stage is.

“When we have clear evidence that what has been said in the match review panel’s report is not right we must have the right to be able to defend somebody without the fear of extra punishment.

“I understand that this was brought in to stop coaches and clubs wasting the disciplinary’s time. But whilst we are in this embryo stage of a clampdown we need to understand more clearly and be able to defend our players.

“For example, Gil Dudson did lash out at St Helens in a reaction to an eye gouge and we needed to go in and explain. But you can’t have the fear of doing so with the threat of extra game punishments when we are still trying to understand the situation clearly.”

After last week’s game at Leeds Rhinos, McNamara described a yellow card given to his stand-off Mitchell Pearce as “pathetic” and he is keen to learn more.

He added, “I didn’t agree with the sin-binning at Leeds at all and I would like to learn more about the reasons for the yellow card. But if we’re scared to defend our players because of potential extra punishment we won’t learn anything.”

McNamara is awaiting disciplinary news as he plans for Catalans’ next fixture, away to Warrington Wolves on Friday night.

And he may have to plan without star fullback Sam Tomkins, who limped from the pitch at Leeds with a sore knee.

McNamara added, “It was touch and go whether Sam would play at Leeds, I don’t think it’s anything serious but he took a heavy knock the week before and there was some swelling.

“We’ll get it fully assessed early this week and hopefully he should be fine.”

The Dragons’ coach was pleased with the performance of Tyrone May, who stepped in to replace Tomkins at Leeds, McNamara adding: “Tyrone stepped in and reorganised our line and he did a reasonable job of it. He’s not had much opportunity to show what he can do so far but he got that in the second half.

“He showed how smart he is organising our defensive line and keeping it intact. He’ll just grow as the season continues and he finds his role in our team.”

McNamara will welcome the return of one prop forward against Warrington as two others (Gil Dudson and Dylan Napa) continue to miss out through suspension.

He said, “Mickael Goudemand will come back into the equation, which is good for us. He missed out last week after failing a head injury assessment the week before.

“It’s going to be another tough challenge and a big game that we are looking forward to.”

