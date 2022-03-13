Pitch invaders a worry for Widnes Vikings

Widnes Vikings fear punishment from the RFL after a fan encroached onto the DCBL Stadium pitch during the Championship defeat by Barrow Raiders.

The incident, which occurred at a match screened live by Premier Sports, followed problems at the end of the Challenge Cup fourth-round loss at Leigh Centurions, when a small number of Vikings supporters invaded the pitch.

Widnes said in a statement: “Following another individual entering the pitch during the home game against Barrow, we are working with the relevant authorities to clarify the appropriate sanctions for any individuals involved in pitch invasions.

“We have seen fantastic support from Widnes fans, who have been brilliant both home and away so far this season.

“Unfortunately, the actions of a small minority at the Challenge Cup game against Leigh and at the home game with Barrow could result in serious sanctions for the club.

“We have been given photographic and video evidence of those involved in both incidents and will now work with the authorities to take action.”

The Vikings, who are third in the Championship after winning four of their five games so far, are next in action away to York City Knights on Sunday.

